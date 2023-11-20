Blazers Assign Rayan Rupert, Moses Brown, Kris Murray to Rip City Remix

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that they are making some changes to the roster.

OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have assigned center Moses Brown, forward Kris Murray and guard/forward Rayan Rupert to the @ripcityremix.

Rupert, 19, has played in five games with the team so far, averaging 1.0 point per game.

Murray, 23, has played in eight Blazers games so far. He played 21 minutes for Portland in the team’s game on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring a career-high eight points.

Brown, 24, is in his fourth NBA season. He’s averaged 3.0 points per game for the Blazers so far this year and has experience playing in the G League.

All three players could suit up for the Remix tonight when the team takes on the Ontario Clippers, but if they don’t play, their next chance to suit up comes Friday against the Salt Lake City Stars.