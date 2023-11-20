There’s not a lot to gain for the Portland Trail Blazers when they lose 134-91 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the young team is still able to find some silver linings in a large defeat.

“I think we’re getting better with dealing with adversity,” Jabari Walker said postgame. “Like the guys show mental toughness even on the bench even though we were down a bunch of points, the bench was still engaged. We’re cheering, the vets were motivating, so just stuff like that.”

With Sunday’s loss, the Blazers’ losing streak now stands at seven games after winning three in a row at the end of October and beginning of November. But despite not winning a game in over two weeks, the Blazers remain upbeat.

“I don’t think the the reason we’re losing has to do anything with our our energy,” Walker said. “As far as like a group, we hang out off the court, we enjoy each other’s presence. This group is really close but it’s just something about on the court that we have to figure out how to click with each other. I think that just comes with time and watching film.”

The Blazers have not had a whole lot of time to mesh as a group, which could directly correlate to the team’s inconsistencies on the court. However, as time goes on, Portland will get better in that department as long as the team continues to provide energy.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night against the Phoenix Suns for another In-Season Tournament game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT at the Footprint Center.