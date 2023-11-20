Shots were falling for the Oklahoma City Thunder in its big 134-91 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night at the Moda Center.

According to ESPN research producer Matt Williams, the Thunder was shooting on a historic level.

The Thunder tonight against the Trail Blazers: 60.5% FG 61.1% 3-pt FG 100% FT They are the 1st team in at least the last 25 years to shoot 60% from the field, 60% on 3-pointers and 100% on free throws in a single game.

“I just thought their shot making really deflated us man,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said postgame. “I came in at half time I thought they I thought they made 20 3s.

“You got to give them credit, they play a very simple game and it’s just very effective. They built their team very nicely with all the shooting around Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] and they they just beat us in every which way that you could in this game.”

In total, the Thunder made 22 triples on 36 attempts, a mark that would be difficult for any opponent to overcome, let alone the rebuilding Blazers.

Billups felt the Blazers were contesting most of the Thunder’s looks, but OKC simply was hot from the field.

The Blazers hope to face a team that isn’t as hot shooting the ball when they play the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night at the Footprint Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.