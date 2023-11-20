NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers After 3-10 Start?

The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-10 at the moment and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today Sports: No. 25 (previously No. 24)

Injuries to Anfernee Simons (out another 2-4 weeks after right thumb surgery) and rookie Scoot Henderson (sprained right ankle, bone bruise) keep Portland from growing.

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 27 (previously No. 26)