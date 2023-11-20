Send your questions for Tuesday’s Suns vs. Blazers game!

Send us your questions ahead of the Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers game on Tuesday.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Suns for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about basically anything, so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing, and other people would appreciate knowing more about before watching the game.

Leave your questions in comments, and we’ll pick a few to add to our previews, with proper credit of course.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is 7 p.m. Pacific on Monday. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on game day.

Thank you all in advance!