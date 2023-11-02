Scoot Henderson Listed as “Out” vs. Grizzlies with Ankle Injury

Scoot Henderson will not play as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in the first NBA In-Season Tournament group play contest of the year. Henderson sprained his right ankle in Portland’s victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Blazers have not offered further diagnosis of the injury, nor a prognosis for Henderson’s return, but he’s listed as “out” for Friday’s game on the official report from the team.

Trail Blazers PR released the following injury report on X/Twitter:

INJURY REPORT 11/3 vs. MEM: OUT—Scoot Henderson (R Ankle Sprain), Anfernee Simons (R Thumb Ligament Tear), Ish Wainright (R Calf Strain) PROBABLE—Shaedon Sharpe (R Thumb Sprain)

Here is the Grizzlies injury report, courtesy of Casey Holdahl with the Blazers:

Grizzlies injury report for Friday’s first In-Season Tournament game...Santi Aldama (ankle sprain) is doubtful while Steven Adams (right knee) Brandon Clarke (left Achilles) GG Jackson II (two-Way transfer), Ja Morant (league suspension) and Derrick Rose (left knee) are out.