Call Your Trail Blazers In-Season Tournament Group Winner

The Portland Trail Blazers will begin their NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play schedule tomorrow night as they face the Memphis Grizzlies at the Moda Center with a 7:00 PM start.

If you’re not sure how the In-Season Tournament works, here’s a quick summary of the tourney format and the path the Blazers might take.

For now, it’s enough to know that tournament qualifying games will unfold over the next few weeks. If the Blazers want to advance, they’ll need to win as many as possible.

The Blazers are in Western Conference Group A. The other four teams in their group are:

Your task today is simple: call the winner out of this group of five. Will it be Portland, or will it be one of the other teams? Register your vote in the comment section below and explain why you chose the team you did!