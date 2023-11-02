Blazer’s Edge Night 2023-24 Announced

Blazer’s Edge Night for the 2023-24 season is queued up and ready to go! As long-term readers know, Blazer’s Edge Night is our annual charity event where we send hundreds of under-served youth from the Portland area to see the Trail Blazers play at the Moda Center. For the vast majority of these young folks, it’s the first (and maybe only) chance they have to see the team play in person.

We do this because it makes a big difference to the kids. It also affects the teachers, coaches, counselors, and other adult helpers who get to take them on that night. Non-profit groups, classrooms, and sometimes entire schools look forward to the Big Night all year long. It gives the participants something to aim for. It also serves as a great reward for all the hard work these young folks and adults put in. Passing on Trail Blazers fandom to the next generation is a big bonus for all of us who provide tickets!

Here’s how it works.

Between now and mid-February, we donate as many tickets as possible to the event. The more tickets purchased, the more kids get to go! Donating tickets to the event is easy! You purchase them directly from the Trail Blazers, just as if you were buying them for yourself, except you do it through the special site they’ve set up for this event! Click through that link and you’ll see the page. Once on the event page, click on “Buying Options” and you’ll be taken to the ticket selection page. There are three levels of tickets: $12, $16, and $23. Purchase as few or many as you wish! Even sending one participant matters. If you can send a whole row, even better! After you checkout and purchase, the tickets go into the event account, earmarked for our participants. In the meantime, people who work with under-served kids make requests for the tickets. We say yes to as many as possible, based on how many tickets are donated. Usually that approaches a couple thousand per year! On that night, the participants come in their groups and pick up the tickets you donated from the ticket office. With those in hand, they walk right into the arena and get to see a game! The Moda Center is always noisy with multiple hundreds of brand new fans in the arena. It doesn’t matter how the Blazers are doing or which teams are playing. The looks on the participants’ faces as they see a real, live NBA game in person is priceless!

This year, Blazer’s Edge Night will come on March 13th, 2024 as the Trail Blazers face the Atlanta Hawks.

You can begin to buy tickets now. We’ll let you know when we’re sold out. The sooner that happens, the sooner we can tell these young folks and their chaperones that their dream will become a reality!

If you can help with a ticket or two, we’d sure appreciate it. Every one donated is another participant whose year will be brighter because of you. Click through the link and help us make this a great season for some young fans!