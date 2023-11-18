Trail Blazers Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers have released an injury report for their Sunday, November 19th game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and the results aren’t pretty. Today news came down that forward Ish Wainright will miss the next 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain his his left knee. The report for the Oklahoma City game also indicates that point guard Malcolm Brogdon, expected back at any time, will not play.

The full report includes the following players:

Malcolm Brogdon (Left Hamstring Strain)

Scoot Henderson (Right Ankle Sprain)

Anfernee Simons (Right Thumb Ligament Tear)

Ish Wainright (Left Knee MCL Sprain)

Robert Williams III (Right Knee Ligament Tear)

The Blazers and Thunder will face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM, Pacific time.