Blazers Forward Ish Wainright Out with MCL Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that forward Ish Wainright has suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. They posted a brief press release to that effect today.

The Blazers claimed the third-year forward off of waivers in late October. He has appeared twice for Portland since, averaging 2.5 minutes per game with negligible statistical production.

Wainright joins Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson, and Anfernee Simons on Portland’s injury list, with absences ranging from day-to-day in Brogdon’s case to weeks for Simons and Henderson, to the entire season for Williams.

The depleted Trail Blazers have earned a 3-9 record so far this season. They are scheduled to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night at 6:00 PM, Pacific.