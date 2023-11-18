Trail Blazers Continue to Call Square Dance with G League Assignments

The Portland Trail Blazers are making another shuffle between their main roster and the franchise’s G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. According to local media member Sean Highkin, the Blazers are sending forward Kris Murray and center Moses Brown to the Remix ahead of today’s game versus the Ontario Clippers. Rookie Ryan Rupert remains with the Remix.

Murray, a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has appeared in 7 games for the Blazers this season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.6 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game. Brown has played once, scoring 4 points in 5 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on November 8th.

The Remix will face the Clippers at 3:00 PM, Pacific at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus.