Who’s Your Other Favorite NBA Team?

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a 3-9 start to the 2023-24 NBA season, playing a brand of basketball that’s occasionally exciting, often gut-wrenching. Their former franchise player, Damian Lillard, now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. Other veterans have been scattered far and wide, everywhere from the Los Angeles Clippers to the New Orleans Pelicans to the New York Knicks.

None of this will deter Trail Blazers fans, of course. Anybody who clicked the remote on this season signed up for a rebuild, probably multi-year. But given the start, this also seems like an apt time to ask: Who else are you watching besides the Blazers? Everybody has a second-favorite team. Who’s yours? And have you been tempted at all to edge your fandom just a little closer to that alternate team this year than usual?

Share in the comments section as we await another Trail Blazers game tomorrow at 6:00 PM versus Shae Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder!