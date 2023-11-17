Sharpe Becomes Youngest Blazer To Reach 1,000 points

Shaedon Sharpe became the youngest Portland Trail Blazers player to register 1,000 points tonight. The 20-year-old didn’t stray from his style sealing the milestone with an athletic layup over Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers late in the first quarter.

1,000 career points for Shaedon Sharpe



He is the youngest Blazer to reach the milestone! pic.twitter.com/Ts4vuJcYqF — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) November 18, 2023

With his sixth point in tonight’s game vs. the Lakers, @ShaedonSharpe has crossed the 1,000 point mark, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career points.



20 years, 171 days - S. Sharpe

20 years, 300 days - S. Telfair

20 years, 333 days - M. Webster — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 18, 2023

Sharpe achieved the record aged 20 years and 171 days, ahead of two guys who entered the NBA straight out of high school. Sebastian Telfair achieved the milestone at 20 years and 300 days after being drafted by the Blazers, playing between 2004 and 2006. Martell Webster got there at 20 years and 333 days. He played in Portland between 2005 and 2010.

Sharpe was taken by the Blazers with the seventh pick last year, playing 80 games and averaging 22.2 minutes and 9.9 point his rookie season. So far this season, he’s putting up 18.7 points in a league-leading 38.5 minutes a night, through 11 games.