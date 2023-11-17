Blazers Must Beat Lakers to Keep In-Season Tournament Hopes Alive

The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-1 in group play in their first In-Season Tournament, which means there is little room for error as they enter their third game tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m., NBA League Pass), who are still a perfect 2-0.

West Group A

The Lakers and Jazz are atop the group at 2-0. If the Lakers beat the Blazers and the Jazz beat the 0-1 Suns (7 p.m., ESPN), then the two teams will essentially play one another to determine the group winner in their final game on Tuesday. The best scenario for the Blazers is to win and have the Suns beat the Jazz.

West Group B

The Denver Nuggets seek a 3-0 start as they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (5 p.m., NBA League Pass). The Houston Rockets visit the Los Angeles Clippers (7:30 p.m., NBA League Pass). A win will keep the Rockets on pace with the top of the group, while the Clippers are simply looking for their first victory.

West Group C

Tonight, the only action in Group C has the Sacramento Kings visiting Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (4:30 p.m., ESPN). The Kings eye a chance to overtake the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Spurs hope to snap their losing streak.

East Group A

The Atlanta Hawks hope to remain unbeaten as they host the Philadelphia 76ers (4:30 p.m., NBA League Pass). Then, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons face off in a game where one team will find their first In-Season Tournament win (4:30 p.m., NBA League Pass). The Indiana Pacers are off tonight, but one more win will solidify their spot in the knockout round.

East Group B

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to keep pace with the Miami Heat as they visit the Charlotte Hornets (4 p.m., NBA League Pass). Then, the New York Knicks head to the nation’s capital for a date with the Washington Wizards (4 p.m., NBA League Pass).

East Group C

The Boston Celtics hope to stay on top in Group C as they face the Toronto Raptors in their franchise In-Season Tournament debut (4:30 p.m., NBA League Pass). Then, the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic battle in hopes of each team grabbing their first win (5 p.m., NBA League Pass).