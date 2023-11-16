Malcolm Brogdon Remains Out For Blazers-Lakers Rematch

The Portland Trail Blazers will again face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night without the services of their three injured rotation guards. Malcolm Brogdon is still recovering from a left hamstring strain, Scoot Henderson with a right ankle sprain as well as Anfernee Simons who is working on a return after right thumb surgery.

INJURY REPORT 11/17 vs. LAL:



OUT

Malcolm Brogdon (L Hamstring Strain)

Scoot Henderson (R Ankle Sprain)

Justin Minaya (G League Two-Way)

Rayan Rupert (G League - On Assignment)

Anfernee Simons (R Thumb Ligament Tear)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 17, 2023

Big man Robert Williams III is out for the season after last week undergoing right knee surgery. Justin Minaya and Rayan Rupert will represent the Rip City Remix against the South Bay Lakers at the Chiles Center two hours before the Blazers play at the Moda Center.

For the Lakers, LeBron James is questionable with a left calf bruise, while Anthony Davis is likely to suit up despite dealing with a left adductor, hip spasm complaint.

The Lakers will be without Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent.

The Blazers and Lakers will meet just after 7 PM, Pacific on Friday night.