Submit your questions for Friday’s Lakers-Blazers game!

You may have seen a few days ago we put out a call for questions for us to use in our game day previews, and we liked it so much, we’re doing it again!

With the Blazers playing the Lakers on Friday for the second time this week...

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Lakers for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about basically anything, so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing, and other people would appreciate knowing more about before watching the game.

Leave your questions in comments, and we’ll pick a few to add to our previews, with proper credit of course.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is 7 p.m. Pacific the day before the game. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on game day.

Thank you all in advance!