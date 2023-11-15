NBA Suspends Draymond Green Five Games

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is being suspended for five games for his role in a fight with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news today.

The altercation occurred in the first quarter of the contest between the two. The video shows multiple players shoving, ripping at jerseys, and generally going at each other.

Green is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the Warriors in 22.2 minutes per game over 9 appearances. He’s shooting 48.2% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point arc.

Golden State lost the game to the Timberwolves and currently holds a 6-6 record.