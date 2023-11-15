Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Thread

Fresh off a loss to the mighty Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers return home to the Moda Center to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The 3-7 Blazers could use a win. Cleveland is tough defensively, but has been up and down so far this year. Is the time right for win number four?

You can talk about the action right here in our Game Day Open Thread. The comment section is open for your thoughts, musing, and analysis throughout the evening. This is the first half thread. The second half thread will post during halftime.

Stay tuned after the game for recaps and analysis!

Here’s how to watch and general info on the game.

Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) - Wed. Nov. 15 - 7:00 p.m. PST

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Anfernee Simons (out), Scoot Henderson (out), Robert Williams III (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out)

Cavaliers injuries: Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro (out)

SBN Affiliate: Fear the Sword

