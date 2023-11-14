The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that they are making some changes to the roster.

OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have recalled guard/forward Rayan Rupert and forward Ish Wainright from the @ripcityremix.

Rupert, 19, is the Blazers’ second-round draft pick and has not seen action for the team since Oct. 29 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has only played in a garbage time role, so him moving to the G League for a bit is not much of a surprise.

Wainwright, 29, has not played for the Blazers since being picked up off the waiver wire in October. He has been dealing with a calf injury early in the year and has been sidelined, but he was upgraded to “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he did not suit up for Portland.

The pair of players were assigned to the Remix to be with the team against the Ontario Clippers on Monday night. Wainwright did not play, but Rupert scored 15 points in 31 minutes of action.

Both Rupert and Wainwright will be available tonight against the Utah Jazz in the Blazers’ next In-Season Tournament game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.