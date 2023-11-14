The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-6 at the moment and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

Colin Ward-Henniger, CBS Sports: No. 28 (previously No. 21)

The shorthanded Blazers mounted a valiant effort in an overtime loss to the Kings on Wednesday, then failed to take advantage of LeBron James’ absence in Sunday’s loss to the Lakers. With Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon all on the shelf, converted two-way guard Skylar Mays averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 assists over the two games, while playing nearly 35 minutes per contest. Jerami Grant had a season-high 38 points in the loss to Sacramento.

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 26 (previously No. 25)

With Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson already on the shelf, the Blazers lost Malcolm Brogdon to a hamstring injury last week. So their offense (which ranks last) is now being run by Skylar Mays, who was on a two-way contract two days ago. If almost all of their games have been close despite an anemic offense, the Blazers must be doing something right defensively. Only the Wolves, Rockets and Knicks have seen bigger drops in points allowed per 100 possessions from last season. After their In-Season Tournament game in Utah on Tuesday, the Blazers will have played seven of their first 10 games on the road. A three-game homestand begins Wednesday and includes another In-Season Tournament game against the Lakers.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 28 (previously No. 26)

At first, the Portland Trail Blazers were set to be without Anfernee Simons due to thumb surgery. Then Scoot Henderson suffered an ankle sprain. Then Malcolm Brogdon hit the injury report a hamstring injury. Now, Robert Williams III is undergoing season-ending knee surgery. The Blazers continue to deal with adversity, which had stunted their growth and ability to be competitive in the Western Conference. The only good news is that Shaedon Sharpe has taken advantage of his extra minutes and appears to be a young scorer this team can build with moving forward alongside Simons and Henderson.

Zach Harper, The Athletic: No. 26 (previously No. 25)