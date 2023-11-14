Blazer’ Edge Radio: Next Man Up

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the unheralded players on the Trail Blazers roster stepping up in the wake of a rash of early-season injuries, most notably guard Skylar Mays.

Mays, who began the season on a two-way contract and at the end of the depth chart, started for Portland in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers—on a guaranteed deal. Two-Wayers Duop Reath and Jamaree Bouyea also took advantage of the available playing time over the weekend, as the team remains without many of their key pieces due to injury.

In addition, the guys will discuss other key stories around the NBA, including some unexpectedly hot starts from surprising teams and a tough stretch for the Los Angeles Clippers following their trade for James Harden.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!