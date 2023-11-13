Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III has an update in his injury process, the team announced Monday.

OFFICIAL: Robert Williams III underwent successful right knee surgery today to reconstruct a torn ligament in his right knee after he sustained a patellar dislocation. Williams is expected to make a full recovery for the 2024-25 season.

In the fourth quarter of last Sunday night’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams fell to the floor while guarding Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint. Williams stayed down for a moment, grabbing at his right knee, before getting up and immediately motioning for a sub. He limped through an offensive possession before checking out at the next dead ball.

Williams has averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in six games this season with the Blazers. He is under contract for two more seasons and can return to the Blazers next season.