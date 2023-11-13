Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Second Half Thread

UPDATE: Apparently we screwed up the auto-scheduling. Sorry about that. We could take this post down, but it’ll be more fun to leave it up and let you guys comment on the “game”. Damn, Shaedon Sharpe is looking good, isn’t he? And Deandre Ayton’s eyes light up every time he sees Walker Kessler. And how about the Blazers finally pulling off the Mikal Bridges trade? Who’d have thought they’d get him for a couple of second-round picks?

Continue the banter in the comment section as you’d like.

—Dave Deckard, Managing Editor

The Portland Trail Blazers have dropped three straight, but they get a chance to rebound against the Utah Jazz tonight in Salt Lake City.

It’s the second In-Season Tournament game for the Blazers, and they will look to improve to 2-0 in group play.

You can talk about the action right here in our Game Day Open Thread. The comment section is open for your thoughts, musing, and analysis throughout the evening. This is the second half thread.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz - Tuesday, November 14 - 6:00 p.m. PST

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Anfernee Simons (out), Scoot Henderson (out), Robert Williams III (out), Malcolm Brogdon (questionable)

Jazz injuries: Walker Kessler (out)

SBN Affiliate: SLC Dunk

