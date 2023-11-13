Jerami Grant’s start of the season is being recognized across the league.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week.

Other nominees...



West: Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish (LAL), Luka Dončić (DAL), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Jerami Grant (POR), Nikola Jokić (DEN) and Alperen Sengun (HOU) https://t.co/NbNPKDBljw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 13, 2023

The honor was ultimately given to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who averaged 31.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 468 assists per game as his team went 4-0. Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid won the honors in the Eastern Conference.

Grant averaged 30.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the two Blazers games this week.

With Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson out for the foreseeable future, Grant will have to step up both as a leader off and on the court, and it seems like he’s doing just that.