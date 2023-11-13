The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that they are making some changes to the roster.

OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have assigned guard/forward Rayan Rupert and forward Ish Wainright to the @ripcityremix.

Rupert, 19, is the Blazers’ second-round draft pick and has not seen action for the team since Oct. 29 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has only played in a garbage time role, so him moving to the G League for a bit is not much of a surprise.

Wainwright, 29, has not played for the Blazers since being traded by the Phoenix Suns in the Damian Lillard deal. He has been dealing with a calf injury early in the year and has been sidelined, but he was upgraded to “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he did not suit up for Portland.

A move to the Remix will give Wainwright an opportunity to warm his legs up for when the Blazers may call upon him to play in Portland with the NBA squad in the middle of the season.

The Remix is in action tonight against the Ontario Clippers at 7 p.m. PT. The game can be streamed on NBAGLeague.com.