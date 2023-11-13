Blazers PG Skylar Mays ‘Getting More Comfortable’ After First Start of Season

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Skylar Mays got his first start of the season in the team’s 116-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

With injuries to No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson and veteran Malcolm Brogdon, Mays has unexpectedly been called into action and has thrived with the opportunity. He played well enough to be converted from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract that could have him playing meaningful minutes for the Blazers throughout this season and maybe even beyond.

Against the Lakers, Mays matched a career-high with 12 assists to go with 15 points for his second consecutive double-double.

“I think I’m just getting more comfortable,” Mays said postgame. “Obviously we have a lot of scoring and it’s my job to get those guys good looks and I think we’re turning the corner.”

Mays has been one of the more pleasant surprises for the Blazers through nine games, and the depth he provides at the point guard spot could give Portland flexibility with its roster as the season progresses. Perhaps the Blazers would be more open to the idea of dealing Brogdon (who has received considerable trade interest since arriving to Portland), with Mays playing so well.

Henderson is expected to be out for a few more weeks, and Brogdon is game-to-game, but if they are both out for the considerable future, Mays can step in and have the Blazers offense moving in an efficient manner.