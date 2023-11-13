Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was given a contract extension following leading the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: The Denver Nuggets’ Michael Malone — who led the franchise to the 2023 NBA championship — has agreed on a contract extension that’ll make him one of the league’s highest paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/klyGsLSYKO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2023

Full details on the length and amount of the contract extension have not yet been released, but the amount will make him one of the highest paid coaches in the NBA according to Wojnarowski.

Malone has been with the Nuggets since before the 2015-16 season, making him the fourth longest tenured coach in the NBA. Malone has led the Nuggets to a 375-272 record over his tenure, including an 8-2 start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Malone also has a 37-31 record in the playoffs.

Malone is one of just four coaches that have been with their current team from before 2018. The only coaches that have been with their current team longer are Steve Kerr who has been with the Warriors since 2014, Erik Spoelstra who has been with the Miami Heat since 2008 and Gregg Popovich who has been with the San Antonio Spurs since 1996.

