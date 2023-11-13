The Portland Trail Blazers went 0-2 this week with losses to the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. However, despite the losses, multiple players impressed in the two games. In the first installment of a new Blazer of the Week, the first Blazer to be highlighted is Skylar Mays.

Mays averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 assists over the two contests after coming in early against the Kings to fill in after Malcolm Brogdon got injured. Mays served as a stabilizing presence for the offense, utilizing his playmaking to help this young Blazers team stay close in both their contests this week.

Mays, in addition to his stellar playmaking, also contributed to the scoring with his beautiful midrange game. Despite missing all six three point attempts he took during the week, Mays still was able to average 16.5 points per game. The bulk of his makes came in the midrange, or on floaters rather than around the rim or from three.

Mays recently had his contract with the Blazers converted from a two-way contract into a full contract and he has made the most of his new role so far. He has proven that he is worth a roster spot for the rest of the season, and that he can be a valuable starter when players are injured.

With Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Brogdon all out for at least a couple weeks, the play of Mays will be a very important factor in how the Blazers are able to weather the injury hand they have been dealt. So far Mays has stepped up in a big way for a Blazers squad in need of a point guard presence.

There are a couple honorable mentions for this week, with the first being Jerami Grant. Grant has been tasked with being the Blazers’ leading scorer so far this season, and he did so with an incredible run to start the season. Grant improved his scoring in every game to start the season, culminating in a massive 38 point performance in the overtime loss to the Kings. That streak was broken against the Lakers, but Grant still had 23 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter in the comeback attempt for the Blazers.

The second honorable mention is Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe has been great to start this season, averaging 19.8 points per game so far. His 18.5 points per game this week are impressive, but have been overshadowed by the scoring outbursts from Grant and the breakout of Mays.

Which Blazer has impressed you the most so far this season? Let us know in the comments.