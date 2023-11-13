Blazer’s Edge Readers: We Need Your Questions!

We love our gameday previews.

We put a lot of effort into them, drawing on our love of basketball and the Portland Trail Blazers to find interesting angles that can help prepare you (and us) for the game ahead. Our hope is that they give you something to think about as you watch the game, and of course offer a place to talk with other fans and our writers in the comments.

With that in mind, we want to include you all even more. YOU are what make Blazer’s Edge amazing, and the power of many dozens or hundreds of Blazers fans is way more powerful than just one or two. After all, as obsessed as we are at Blazer’s Edge, some of you crazies watch more NBA games, read more NBA articles, and just have a better feel for a particular opponent than we do.

So we had an idea... what if we asked for your thoughts about upcoming games, and used them as prompts for our writesr?

Portland plays the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, and the Cleveland Cavaliers the day after.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or their opponents in those two games?

It can be about vibes, stats, matchups, streaky players, coaching... anything, really, so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing, and other people would appreciate knowing more about before watching the game.

Leave your questions in comments, and we’ll pick a few to add to our previews, with proper credit of course. We’ll do our best to give solid answers, but sometimes the fun isn’t in being “right” or “wrong,” but offering something for everyone else to react to.

Let’s set a cutoff time of 7 p.m. Pacific the day before a game. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on game day. With that, please get your questions about the Jazz game in by 7 p.m. on Monday and your questions about the Cavs by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Thank you all in advance. We mean it when we say you all are the reason why Blazer’s Edge is Blazer’s Edge, and we’re excited to find another way to get everyone involved!