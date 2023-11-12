Ish Wainright to Make Trail Blazers Debut vs. Lakers

After experiencing a wave of injuries in the first few weeks of the NBA season, help is on the way for the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Ish Wainright will be available to make his Trail Blazers debut against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 6-foot-5 forward missed the first eight games of the season due to a right calf strain. Initially, he was listed on the injury report as “questionable” for the road matchup with the Lakers.

The Trail Blazers signed Wainright off free agency waivers in October after the Phoenix Suns waived him. This is the 29-year-old’s third season in the NBA. In 60 appearances with the Suns last season, Wainright averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game.

With Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III all out of the lineup, Wainright’s availability is a welcome sight for Portland.