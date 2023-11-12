Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Day Discussion

The Portland Trail Blazers have dropped two straight, but they get a chance to rebound against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in L.A. LeBron James isn’t suiting up, but the Trail Blazers will still have their hands full with All-Star Anthony Davis and others. It’s time to see how Portland follows up its spirited performance in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

You can talk about the action right here in our Game Day Open Thread. The comment section is open for your thoughts, musing, and analysis throughout the evening. This is the first half thread. The second half thread will post during halftime.

Stay tuned after the game for recaps and analysis!

Here’s the info on the game and how to watch!

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Sun. Nov. 12 - 7:00 p.m. PST

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon (out).

UPDATE: Ish Wainright is available to play for Portland tonight.

Lakers injuries: LeBron James, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt (out); Jaxson Hayes (day-to-day).

