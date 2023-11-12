Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Malcolm Brogdon Out

The Portland Trail Blazers won’t have to deal with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in their road bout with the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night. Lakers forward LeBron James will sit out the matchup due to a left calf contusion, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Lakers forward Anthony Davis, however, will be available for the game, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported.

On Portland’s side, an extensive injury list got longer as Malcolm Brogdon was listed as “out” for the matchup. Brogdon strained his left hamstring in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

He joined Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III on the “out” section of Portland’s injury report.

In brighter news, Trail Blazers forward Ish Wainright was upgraded to “questionable” for the first time this season. Wainright, who the Trail Blazers picked up from waivers in October, has yet to suit up for Portland due to a right calf strain.

INJURY REPORT 11/12 @ LAL:



OUT

Malcolm Brogdon (L Hamstring Strain)

Scoot Henderson (R Ankle Sprain)

Anfernee Simons (R Thumb Ligament Tear)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



QUESTIONABLE

Ish Wainright (R Calf Strain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 12, 2023

The Trail Blazers also called up rookie forwards Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert, who were on assignment with the Rip City Remix. The pair played in games on Friday and Saturday in El Segundo, California, for the G League affiliate.

Joining James on L.A.’s injury report, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Gabe Vincent were all listed as “out.” Center Jaxson Hayes was listed as “day-to-day.”

The game tips off in L.A. at 7 p.m. Sunday night.