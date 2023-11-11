Scoot Henderson Injury Update: 2-3 Weeks More

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson will remain sidelined another 2-3 weeks as a result of a bone bruise on his right ankle. Henderson sustained the injury, along with a sprained ankle. in Portland’s game versus the Detroit Pistons on November 1st. He has not played since.

The official press release from the Blazers reads:

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 11, 2023) – An MRI conducted on Scoot Henderson revealed bone bruising in addition to the right ankle sprain. A return to play timeline of an additional 2-3 weeks will be taken for further resolution of the bruising.

Henderson has averaged 8.8 points and 4.6 assists in 28.4 minutes in five appearances for the Trail Blazers so far. He is shooting 34.6% from the floor, 9.5% from the three-point arc.