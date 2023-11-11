Trail Blazers Sign Jamaree Bouyea to Two-Way Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Jamaree Bouyea to a two-way contract. The news comes courtesy of Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing guard Jamaree Bouyea to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bouyea spent parts of last season with the Heat and Wizards while averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 assists for G League Sioux Falls.

Amid his G League duties, Bouyea played five combined games for the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards last year, averaging 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 14.2 minutes per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point arc. The point guard stands 6’2 and is 24 years old. Before turning pro, he played five years at the University of San Francisco, averaging 17.3 points per game in each of his last two seasons.

The two-way spot opened up when Portland converted guard Skylar Mays to a standard NBA contract today. The Blazers are now at their maximum capacity of roster spots and two-way slots.