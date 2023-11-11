Trail Blazers Guard Skylar Mays Earns Full NBA Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have converted point guard Skylar Mays from a two-way contract to a full NBA contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski cites Mays’ agent, Mark Bartelstein, as the source for the report.

The 26-year-old guard is averaging 6.1 points and 2.7 assists in 14.3 minutes per game over 7 appearances with the Blazers so far this season. He is shooting 39.5% from the floor, 18.8% from the three-point arc. He scored a season-high 18 points on 8-15 shooting in Portland’s 121-118 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday evening.

Mays has been pressed into extended duty by injuries to starting point guard Scoot Henderson and reserve veteran Malcolm Brogdon. He currently stands as the only fully-healthy true point guard on Portland’s roster.

Two-way contracts split time between a franchise’s main roster and the G League affiliate. As explained by Eric Brandt on Twitter/X such contract limits the amount of games players can suit up for under certain conditions.

Since the Blazers didn’t have 15 rostered players, the new rules only allowed 90 total games from their two-way players. Getting to 15 players allows them to play the other two-ways their full 50 games. This will allow Reath and Minaya to be active more and an open two-way spot.

The Blazers face the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night, with another opportunity for Mays to show his skills.