Duop Reath Leads Rip City Remix To First Victory

The Rip City Remix entered the G League with a bang, making easy work of the South Bay Lakers in tonight’s 28-point victory.

Portland Trail Blazers two-way contract Duop Reath was the complete offensive weapon in the 133-105 routing, recording 37 points on 5 of 6 from three and 15 of 20 from the field in just 27 minutes. The 6’11 Australian also registered 10 boards, 1 assist and 2 blocks.

He had help from fellow two-way contract Justin Minaya who put up 19 points, 4 boards and 6 assists while first round pick Kris Murray had 18 points, 6 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. French second round pick Rayan Rupert enjoyed 12 points, 10 rebounds, assists and 1 steal.

The Lakers were led by Quinndary Weatherspoon with 21 points, 3 boards, 3 assists and a steal and Scotty Pippen Jr. with 19 points, 4 boards, 2 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.

The Blazers affiliate play the Lakers again tomorrow in Southern California at 5pm.