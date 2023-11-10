Scoot Henderson Expected to Miss Two More Weeks with Ankle Injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is expected to miss two more weeks of action with a bone bruise in his right ankle. He sprained the ankle in a game versus the Detroit Pistons on November 1st and has not played since. Henderson has missed two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and one against the Sacramento Kings already. Two weeks further rehabilitation would cause Henderson to sit through seven more contests.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the news:

Update on diagnosis and return timetable for Trail Blazers No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson: pic.twitter.com/zImkcrkOjJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2023

Henderson has averaged 8.8 points and 4.6 assists in 28.4 minutes in five appearances for the Trail Blazers so far. He is shooting 34.6% from the floor, 9.5% from the three-point arc.

Portland’s situation is complicated somewhat by a hamstring strain injury to back-up point guard Malcolm Brogdon. That will leave Portland depending third-string guard Skylar Mays, plus a brigade of converted ball-handlers, to carry them through until their first- and second-unit point guards heal.