The Portland Trail Blazers will officially be without Robert Williams III for the remainder of the 2023-24 season after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the veteran center is requiring season-ending surgery for his right knee injury.

Williams was mulling the option of possibly doing a cleanup procedure that would have only kept him out for 2-3 months, but after consulting other medical professionals, the only choice is to undergo season-ending surgery.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams fell to the floor while guarding Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint. Williams stayed down for a moment, grabbing at his right knee, before getting up and immediately motioning for a sub. He limped through an offensive possession before checking out at the next dead ball.

Williams has averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in six games this season with the Blazers.