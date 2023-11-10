Blazers’ Chauncey Billups on Loss vs. Kings: ‘We Should Have Won!’

The Portland Trail Blazers are shaking their heads after a 121-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

Despite playing without Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, the Blazers gave the playoff-contending Kings a run for their money.

The Blazers and Kings traded the lead five times during the final frame, but Portland pulled away with less than a minute to go with a four-point lead.

“It just happens in a season there’s some games that you win that you probably shouldn’t have won and some games that you lose that you probably should have won and this is one of those games that we feel like we should have won,” Billups said.

While wins and losses shouldn’t be paramount in the grand scheme of the rebuild, Portland isn’t operating as such right now. But in order to build a winning culture, victories have to be fought for, and that’s exactly what the Blazers are doing.

Portland is remaining competitive, either winning or losing by five points or less in five of the team’s eight games so far. The Blazers know every win this season will be hard-fought, so the games where you feel should have gone in your favor and don’t is disappointing.

However, the Blazers must dust their feet off and get back to the drawing board when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena.