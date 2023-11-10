The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-0 in In-Season Tournament play, and that record will remain the same after tonight’s round of games.

But two other teams in West Group A will be celebrating their first In-Season Tournament win in franchise history. Tonight, the Utah Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies (5 p.m., NBA League Pass) and the Los Angeles Lakers head to the Valley to face the Phoenix Suns (7 p.m., ESPN).

In Western Conference Group B action, the Houston Rockets host the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks get a piece of the Los Angeles Clippers at home.

In Group C, the Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Utah Jazz, while the Oklahoma City Thunder tries to dethrone the Sacramento Kings.

In the Eastern Conference, only three games are set to take place.

In Group A, the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Motor City to battle with the Detroit Pistons.

Group B sees a divisional matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards in the nation’s capital.

Then, in Group C, the Brooklyn Nets head to TD Garden for a game with the Boston Celtics.

BE community, which games are you looking forward to the most for tonight? Chime off in the comments section below.