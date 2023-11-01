Scoot Henderson Exits Pistons Game Early with Ankle Sprain

Portland Trail Blazers rookie point guard Scoot Henderson sustained a right ankle sprain against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Henderson exited the game at the 5:35 mark in the third quarter and eventually headed to the locker room. He didn’t return to the game.

INJURY UPDATE: Scoot Henderson (R ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game @ DET. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 2, 2023

It’s not clear when the injury occurred yet, but Henderson did take a fall when he turned the ball over on a fast break with 6:24 left in the third quarter. Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports seems to think that’s where Henderson likely sprained his ankle.

Scoot Henderson took a spill in the third, stayed in the game a little bit longer but now headed to the locker room, accompanied by Blazers personnel

Henderson played 20 minutes in the game. He scored 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, to go along with seven assists and three turnovers.

When Henderson exited, Portland trailed 75-62.