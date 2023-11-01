Trail Blazers vs. Pistons Game Day Open Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers will look for their second win of the season as they take on the Detroit Pistons on the road Wednesday night.

Your Trail Blazers are Red Hot N’ Rollin’ — well, at least they were Monday night in Toronto. Rookie point guard Scoot Henderson started to find his footing on the NBA floor; Jabari Walker and Toumani Camara formed a one-two punch of hustle for the second unit; Deandre Ayton held down the boards; and Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant scored like vets do.

What will we get from the young Trail Blazers on Wednesday night? Time to find out and break it all down with fellow fans in the Game Day Open Thread!

Enjoy the game, and Go Blazers!

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons - Wednesday, November 1 - 4:00 p.m. PDT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Ish Wainright (out), Anfernee Simons (out)

Pistons injuries: Bojan Bogdanovich (out), Monte Morris (out), Isaiah Livers (out), Jalen Duren (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Detroit Bad Boys

