Trail Blazers Fan Fest Live Thread and Impressions

The Portland Trail Blazers Fan Fest is slated to tip off at the Moda Center this afternoon at 2 p.m. The annual event will give fans their first up-close look at the newest iteration of the Blazers, including No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson and double-double machine Deandre Ayton.

Other new faces at the event will include Kris Murray, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and Rayan Rupert. The event will serve as one of the first steps in integrating Rip City faithful with a Damian Lillard-less Blazers squad after 11 seasons with the franchise star.

Fan Fest promises to showcase an intra-squad scrimmage, appearances from the Blazers broadcast team, food, prizes and other festivities. Doors open at 1 p.m.

According to the Trail Blazers’ website, the complimentary event is already sold out. While the event isn’t being broadcasted, we assume at least some of our readers will be in attendance. So, if you are one of the fans who secured a ticket, feel free to be the eyes and ears for us all by leaving your reactions and impressions from Fan Fest in the comments below!