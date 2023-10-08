Payton Pritchard Signs Extension with Boston Celtics

Point guard Payton Pritchard has signed an extension with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is a four-year, $30 million extension that is fully guaranteed.

Pritchard is going into his fourth season in the NBA after being drafted 26th overall by the Celtics in 2020 out of the University of Oregon. Before his four-year career as a Duck, Pritchard won four consecutive Oregon 6A State Championships at West Linn High School.

Pritchard has averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 assists, and 2.1 rebounds so far in his career with the Celtics. He has appeared in 185 games over his first three seasons, but started in just nine of those appearances.

Pritchard will likely continue to come off the bench for the Celtics this year following their acquisition of Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers. Pritchard seems poised to serve as the primary backup guard for the Celtics.