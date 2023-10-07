The Definitive Wrap-Up to the Damian Lillard Era in Portland

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, but a new destination and title hopes can’t erase 11 seasons spent with the Portland Trail Blazers, nor the impact Lillard had on franchise and fan base in the Pacific Northwest.

Tying a definitive ribbon on two weeks of turmoil and change, Blazer’s Edge Managing Editor Dave Deckard and long-time staffer/podcaster/guru Danny Marang join forces for the Damian Lillard omnibus edition of the Blazer’s Edge Podcast.

In this massive show, Dan and Dave discuss Lillard’s unique impact on franchise history, the ups and downs of his career, and the unique characteristics that brought him to unprecedented fame in Portland. They discuss Dame’s evolving mindset throughout the years, major events that impacted his journey, and environmental causes that led to the trade request that eventually took him out of town. They break down the details of the deal, including shifting opinions about it, seismic shifts in its portrayal throughout the summer, and the amazing judo-throw process General Manager Joe Cronin and the Trail Blazers eventually employed to extricate themselves out of a cramped corner.

Dave and Dan also break down the actual trade, Portland’s haul, possible flaws in the approach of each team involved, and where the Blazers go from here.

If you listen to just one podcast on the Damian Lillard situation, or just want reference to a historical document that chronicles the moment, find it here!

You can stream or download the episode through this link or just hit play on the embed below!

Enjoy!