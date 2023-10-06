The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t waste time trading Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics after securing the veteran guard in the Damian Lillard deal with the Milwaukee Bucks last week.

In the deal, the Blazers were able to bring back Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and two first round picks. However, the Celtics weren’t the only team enquiring about Holiday’s services.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania yesterday suggested the Blazers and Clippers had initially had discussions about a deal involving Holiday and almost 27-year-old wing Terance Mann.

“Sources tell me the Clippers have been offering one unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap for (James) Harden … The Sixers have been valuing Terance Mann as well as multiple first-round draft picks.”



Terence Mann is a guy that has gotten a lot of value around the league, that’s an attractive piece across the league. That’s a guy that’s name also came up in conversations that the Clippers had with Portland around Jrue Holiday.

Last season with the Clippers, the 6-5 Mann averaged 8.8 points on 38.9 percent three point shooting, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.