New Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton is a former No. 1 overall pick, but he didn’t exactly play like one with the Phoenix Suns.

While Ayton had a successful five-year run with the Suns that included an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, Phoenix felt he was expendable and dealt him in the three-team trade for Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Grayson Allen.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Fromal identified Ayton as one of the three Blazers with the most to prove this upcoming season.

It’s not exactly a well-kept secret that Phoenix Suns fans were displeased with Deandre Ayton’s development—or lack thereof. Rather than continuing to maximize his monumental potential and developing into a physical force in the paint who plays with takeover aggression, the big man has seemed content to fade into the background as an efficient tertiary option. That won’t cut it now that he’s moving to Rip City as a key part of the return in the Damian Lillard trade package.

Ayton doesn’t necessarily have to be the No. 1 option as that role should belong to rookie point guard Scoot Henderson. However, he is going to have to step up to the plate as Henderson learns the NBA game. Ayton will always be linked to Damian Lillard, and that already mounts a ton of pressure to perform.

Ayton is set to make his Blazers debut against his former Suns team on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.