He hasn’t played in an NBA game yet, but there’s a lot of eyes on Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Fromal identified Henderson as one of the three Blazers with the most to prove in the upcoming season.

Without Damian Lillard in the fold, Scoot Henderson is the future of the franchise. And especially since his career will be inextricably intertwined with Victor Wembanyama’s, that means the pressure cooker is already getting turned up. Henderson is a tremendous athlete and all-around talent with a game reminiscent of peak Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook or [insert uber-athletic guard here]. Putting that on display from the get-go and avoiding typical rookie pitfalls will be a crucial component of the long-term narrative.

While there is some level of pressure on Henderson, he won’t be expected to lead a contender right away. The Blazers are aware that this is a total rebuild and Henderson is the focal point in that.

Because Henderson is leading the rebuild, the primary focus should be getting better game in and game out and not wins and losses.

Henderson’s preseason debut with the Blazers comes Thursday when the team hosts the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.