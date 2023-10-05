Reports: Portland Under Strong Consideration for WNBA Team

The WNBA is likely returning to Portland, Oregon, according to a report by staff writers at The Athletic [subscription required]. The report says that Kirk Brown, executive at Zoominfo, is central to the bid.

The city once hosted the Portland Fire franchise, but their tenure ended in 2002.

The Athletic tweeted the news:

NEWS: The WNBA is still in the process of adding a second expansion franchise in Portland, Oregon. It would be the city’s second attempt at a WNBA franchise (Portland Fire, 2000-2002).

Local media member Sean Highkin augmented the information: