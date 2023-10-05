Joel Embiid Will Play for US in 2024 Olympics

The US Men’s National Basketball Team will welcome Philadelphia 76ers center—and reigning NBA MVP—Joel Embiid in the run-up to the 2024 Olympics. ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne tweeted the news this morning. The US did not earn a medal at the 2023 World Championships and is looking to regain lost glory in next summer’s games.

The text of Shelburne’s tweet:

Joel Embiid, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, has committed to play for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Embiid informed Team USA executive director Grant Hill of his decision on Thursday morning, sources said, just days after the two quietly met for close to an hour in Ft Collins, Colo., where the Sixers are holding training camp.

Embiid, who was born in Cameroon and holds both French and American citizenship, has been at the center of an intense recruiting battle over which country he will represent at the Olympics.

He ultimately chose to represent the United States, sources said, because he wants to help the United States return to the top of the international basketball world after it failed to medal at the World Championships in Manila this summer.